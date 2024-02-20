Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.69.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.03. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

