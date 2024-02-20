Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $59.79

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ciena by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 86,986 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

