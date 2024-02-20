Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Stock Up 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 745.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

