Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $121.86 Average PT from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of DY stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $119.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

