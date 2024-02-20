Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $102.25

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $982,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Belden by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

