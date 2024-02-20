Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) PT at $102.25

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
View Our Latest Report on Belden
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden
Belden Price Performance
Shares of Belden stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Belden Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.
Belden Company Profile
Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Belden
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.