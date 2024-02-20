CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) versus Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) Critical Review

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CME Group and Garden Stage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CME Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group 2 4 3 0 2.11 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A

CME Group presently has a consensus target price of $214.22, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group $5.58 billion 13.70 $3.23 billion $8.87 23.93 Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CME Group and Garden Stage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CME Group and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group 57.83% 12.32% 2.37% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CME Group beats Garden Stage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Garden Stage

(Get Free Report)

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.