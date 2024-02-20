Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,806 over the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

