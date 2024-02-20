Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.33.

IBP opened at $206.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.69.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

