Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Brady has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brady by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brady by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

