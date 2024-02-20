StockNews.com Upgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.64.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $238.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.74 and its 200-day moving average is $211.63. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

