StockNews.com Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.