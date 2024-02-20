StockNews.com Downgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.65%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Wabash National by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Wabash National by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wabash National by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

