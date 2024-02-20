Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

