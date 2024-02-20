Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

