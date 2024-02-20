Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.38.

Get Spin Master alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Up 0.3 %

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master stock opened at C$35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.74. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$31.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.