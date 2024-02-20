National Bankshares Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$19.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.61.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

