First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
First of Long Island Trading Down 1.4 %
FLIC stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.67.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. First of Long Island had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First of Long Island
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.