First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

First of Long Island Trading Down 1.4 %

FLIC stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.67.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. First of Long Island had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First of Long Island by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First of Long Island by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First of Long Island by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

