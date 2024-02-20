Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 2.5 %

VTMX opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSE:VTMX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

