Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $158.89.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VAC

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.