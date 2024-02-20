Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
VAC stock opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $158.89.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.