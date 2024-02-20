Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Target Price at $6.39

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.94.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,497 shares of company stock worth $4,652,534. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

