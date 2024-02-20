Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $126,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.13, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

