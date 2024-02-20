DigitalOcean (DOCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.4 %

DigitalOcean stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

