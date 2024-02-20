Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of NTR opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
