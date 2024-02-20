Scotiabank Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.14.

TSE:MTY opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.26 and a one year high of C$69.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

