Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 21st. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Silynxcom’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Silynxcom Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Silynxcom stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Silynxcom has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
About Silynxcom
