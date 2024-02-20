Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.59. The stock has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.