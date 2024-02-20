Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.61.

TSE MTL opened at C$14.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.04. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

