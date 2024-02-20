Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Upgraded by Desjardins to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$29.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$33.30 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$33.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

