Tenaris (TS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 26.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenaris by 109.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TS

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.