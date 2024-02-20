Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.47 on Friday. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

