CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBFV. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

CBFV stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.58. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

