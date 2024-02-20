Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28,926.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10,212.66. The firm has a market cap of $767.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

