Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $281,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7,830.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after buying an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seagen by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
