StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.