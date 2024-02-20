StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $329,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

