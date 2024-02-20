StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
