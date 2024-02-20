StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870,237.90, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

