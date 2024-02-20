Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.46.

ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

