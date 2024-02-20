StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

