Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $240.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.40.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

