Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALKS. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

ALKS opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

