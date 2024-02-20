StockNews.com Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $3,957,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 31.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 47.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42,127 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 48.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

