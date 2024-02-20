Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Up 5.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,547 shares of company stock worth $337,938 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 125.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 574,987 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $7,669,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 255,658 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.