Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.93.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.