Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.14.

Appian stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $26,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares in the company, valued at $233,383,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,014 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,338 in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

