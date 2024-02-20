Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $262.66 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $2,315,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,689,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $2,315,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,689,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,096 shares of company stock worth $11,806,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after acquiring an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after acquiring an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after acquiring an additional 97,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

