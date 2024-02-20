Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.13.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD
Trade Desk Price Performance
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.