Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. Trade Desk has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

