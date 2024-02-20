Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 17.5 %

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.