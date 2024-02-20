Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Up 17.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.