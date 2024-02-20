Stifel Nicolaus Raises Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $28.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Trupanion by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

