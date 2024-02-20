10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.44.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $48.45 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,623 shares of company stock valued at $889,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

